A photo has been released of a man police want to speak to in relation to the theft of several precious brass earthquake memorial plaques in central Christchurch.

Superintendent Lane Todd said the plaques were taken from the Latimer Square and Bridge of Remembrance areas sometime overnight on Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12.

“Police are working to locate the plaques and establish what has happened to them,” Todd said in a statement.

"As part of our enquiries, police would like to identify and speak with the man pictured (below), who may be able to assist with the investigation.

The plaques were taken from the Latimer Square and Bridge of Remembrance areas sometime overnight on August 11-12. Photo: Police

Photos from police show the man riding a bicycle while wearing a blue hoodie.

“If this is you, or if you know who this person is, please get in touch,” Todd said.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the Latimer Square or Bridge of Remembrance areas on these nights, or anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam footage, or information about the whereabouts of the plaques.”

The plaques were taken from the Latimer Square and Bridge of Remembrance areas sometime overnight on August 11-12. Photo: Police

Christchurch City Council was aware the plaques were stolen and are looking at how to prevent future thefts.

“We are looking to replace it as soon as possible with a different material to prevent this happening in future,” said council head of parks Rupert Bool.

If you have any information that may help police, call 105 or visit 105.police.govt.nz and use file number 260813/2025.

-Allied Media