A boat linked to a liquidated Central Otago business has been reported as stolen in a development described as a “s...show”. Police said they were seeking any information about or sightings of the Hydro 8870 boat and trailer, reported stolen from Central Otago on August 9. “The boat and its trailer were last seen being towed on State Highway 85 in Alexandra towards the Springvale area on August 9,” police said in a statement. The boat theft comes as Alexandra-based Hydro Marine Ltd went into voluntary liquidation amid accusations of boat stealing, thumb biting and a customer left in tears. ‘We are never, ever going into business again’: accusations fly over liquidated Otago boat builder Hydro Marine co-owner Rosie Watt confirmed the boat was one of theirs. Company director Che Watt reported it stolen, Mrs Watt said. “There’s no insurance on it,” she said. “People just love the drama.” Not just anyone could steal such a boat; you had to know what you were stealing, Mrs Watt said. “It’s massive. “You have to have a 3.2m shed to even fit it in.” The liquidator’s first report said 15 secured and at least three unsecured creditors had been identified, but more were expected as there were “potential claims from a number of customers” that were still to be determined. Asked how they were feeling about the stolen boat on top of the liquidation, Mrs Watt said: “It’s just a s...show.” She said a member of the public was offering a cash reward if the boat was found. “I hope I find it so he can give me some money.” Mr Watt said the boat had been sitting outside their yard for nine months. It had never been paid for in full so remained the property of Hydro Marine, he said. ■ Police 105 (or Crimestoppers 0800 555-111), file number 260813/2632. tim.scott@odt.co.nz