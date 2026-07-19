An elevated panoramic view of the front of the exhibition buildings. Photo: Otago Witness, Issue 3760, April 6, 1926, Page 44 The final general meeting of shareholders in the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition Co was summoned at Burns Hall at 4.30 yesterday afternoon. The purpose was the purely formal confirmation of the liquidation. The result of the meeting was so much foregone conclusion that there was some little doubt at one time whether the required quorum of 25 would attend. This number was, however, easily exceeded, and there were over 40 present when the meeting opened. The deputy chairman (Mr C. Speight) occupied the chair, and among those present were most of the directors, the general manager (Mr C.P. Hainsworth), the secretary (Mr H.R. Spence) and the company’s legal adviser (Mr J.M. Paterson). The Chairman read a telegram from Mr J. Sutherland Ross from Napier regretting his inability to be present. The meeting was a brief one and had a decided air of cheerfulness about it, as becomes those who have had their part in a triumphantly successful achievement. The Chairman moved: (1) company be wound up voluntarily; (2) Messrs John Sutherland Ross, Charles Speight, Arthur Barnett, Percy Lewis Halsted, William Rowland Hayward, Herbert Frederick Sincock, Thomas Somerville, Harold Livingstone Tapley be appointed liquidators; (3) the liquidators in accordance with their expressed desire act without remuneration, but with liberty to employ Mr H.R. Spence as secretary and such a staff as they deemed necessary. The motion was seconded and promptly carried on the voices. The Chairman said that was all. He had considered the position fully with Mr Spence, and they would be able to pay 12s 6d, instead of 10s, on September 2. The Chairman, on behalf of members of the board, thanked them very heartily for the way in which they had adopted the resolution. The directors had done what they could for the benefit of the city voluntarily and whole-heartedly, and any success that the Exhibition had achieved was, to a very large extent, due to the action of the citizens of Dunedin. No body of men could possibly carry through such an Exhibition unless they had the city behind them. (Applause.) Plunket praised in UK Many and varied are the activities of the Royal New Zealand Society for the Health of Women and Children, well known as the Plunket Society, but one of its first duties is to advocate and promote the breast-feeding of infants. Dr J.S. Fairbairn, Chief Obstetrician at St Thomas’ Hospital, and honorary consulting physician to the Mothercraft Training Society in London, refers to the new interest in favour of breast-feeding which is sweeping through the Homeland, and which he attributes largely to the influence of the Mothercraft Training Society, established in London by Sir Truby King and Miss Pattrick in 1918 on the lines of the Royal New Zealand Society. Dr Fairbairn says: “Before Mothercraft Training School propaganda work was begun . . . the subject was, for all practical purposes, untaught. During our term of occupancy there has been a revolution in the teaching of infant feeding, and our school . . . has played a large part in bringing this about by its persistent advocacy of the study of breast-feeding; by teaching the best practical methods and technique thereof, and recording the results obtained thereby; and. further, by its enthusiasm for its ideals and its missionary zeal in the broadcasting of them.’’ — ODT, 20.7.1926