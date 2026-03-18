Miss Elizabeth Watt Lowrie, 95, the oldest visitor to the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition. — Otago Witness, 23.3.1926 COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.ODTSHOP.CO.NZ A white-haired old lady sat in her invalid’s chair in the Grand Court at the Exhibition listening intently to the music of the red-coated and tartaned Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Band. To the observer she was just one of the thousands of visitors enjoying the music and the sunshine. Although no list of the cages of visitors has been kept at the Exhibition, the ‘‘admirer of the band’’ must take the honour. She was Miss Elizabeth Watt Lowrie, of 27 Howe St, who will celebrate her 95th birthday on Tuesday next. It was Miss Lowrie’s first visit to the Exhibition, but she assured a Daily Times reporter who called on her yesterday that it was not going to be the last. In her ripe old age, she retains her love of good music and appreciation of the glorious things of life. Age, certainly, has shown its effects, but not to the extent that could be really expected. A serious illness only three years ago impaired her constitution, and deprived Miss Lowrie of the partial use of her right limbs, but month by month her health improves, and greater use of the limbs is obtained, her companion, Miss Mackintosh, told the reporter. Failing eyesight and hearing make Miss Lowrie none the less happy with life. The brightness of her surroundings and the remembrance of happy days are reflected in her nature. She is exceedingly jovial, and she laughed heartily during the short talk. ‘‘I like a joke and a good laugh,’’ said Miss Lowrie. ‘‘The doctor once told me that I was always joking, and that I would want to make a joke even if I were dying.’’ And this light spirit, she declared, had contributed to her long life. ‘‘I have never said die,’’ she remarked. ‘‘If I said I would do a thing I worked myself into it, and overcame all the difficulties.’’ And here Miss Mackintosh added: ‘‘It was marvellous the way she tried to recover from her illness. She did not want to give in.’’ On March 23, 1831, when William IV was the reigning sovereign, twins were born in Dalkeath, Scotland. They were named Elizabeth Watt Lowrie and William Lowrie. The family lived in Scotland till 1863, when Miss Lowrie’s special friend married James McKenzie Mackintosh. The latter decided to emigrate to New Zealand, and Miss Lowrie resolved to accompany them on a holiday, as her health was not good at that time. On arrival in Dunedin Mr Mackintosh was appointed to the Customs Department, and Miss Lowrie being pleased with the colony, decided to extend her holiday indefinitely. She resided with Mr and Mrs Mackintosh till they died many years ago, after Mr Mackintosh had been a Customs officer for over 30 years. On the death of her friends, Miss Lowrie lived with Miss Mackintosh, and they have been together ever since. Till six years ago, when she resided in George street, near the Water of Leith, Miss Lowrie spent the greater part of the day by herself, but since then Miss Mackintosh has been her companion. It was during her residence in George street that her twin brother William died. One of her treasured mementos is her admission pass to the Exhibition held at Dunedin in 1889-90, an interesting feature being that all holders had their photographs pasted inside. A condition of the pass makes novel reading. They state: ‘‘This ticket will admit the holder to the Exhibition one hour before it is open to the public.’’ When she visited Logan Park she was wheeled into the pavilions, and the magnitude of the displays after the compactness of the first Exhibition here amazed her. She found particular interest in the machinery displays, and the evolution of locomotion and manufacture from her early days gave her a source of wonderment. Miss Lowrie talked brightly of her early days in Scotland - she was six years of age when Queen Victoria ascended to the throne - and her travels and life in New Zealand. She remembers events which took place in her childhood and historical incidents that occurred during her long life. It was with pride that she said she was present at the ball given in honour of the visit of the Duke of Edinburgh to Dunedin. She is at peace with the world, and in her own words she does not want to leave it yet. But when it was suggested that she might exceed the century mark she shook her white head and laughed heartily. She did not know! — ODT, 19.3.1926