The Otago football team to play Wellington (back row) J. McCallum (chairman Otago Football Association, selector), Dryden, McCormack, Caskie, McAuley, Lattimer, A.N. Smith (OFA selector); (front) Wallace, Proctor, Anderson, Cooper, Scoullar, Duncan. Photo: Otago Witness, Issue 3776, July 27, 1926, Page 41. The Otago v Wellington interprovincial match, which is timed to start on the Caledonian Ground at 3 o’clock to-day, will be the first meeting of an Otago and Wellington team on a Dunedin ground for 18 years. The present match is the result of the inauguration this year of the Football Association Trophy Competition. The trophy was presented by the Football Association, England, to be competed for annually by the four major associations. The Wellington team, which arrived in Dunedin on Thursday afternoon, is regarded as a very strong combination, and contains many well-known players, together with some younger players who have come to the fore this season in club football and so secured representative honours. The Otago team should render a good account of itself, being a fast, tricky, and well-balanced combination. Spectators visiting the Caledonian Ground should be well rewarded with a fast, open display of football. An ancient problem ‘‘He’s been having accidents for some years now. He’s past driving a motor car,’’ said Inspector McNicoll in the Police Court yesterday morning, when an old man named Edward Henry Freed was charged with not being in possession of a motor driver’s license. Freed, however, fumbled in his pocket and produced a document. ‘‘I have a license, your Worship,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s a bit ancient, but then so is the car and so am I, so we all agree.’’ The Magistrate (Mr H.W. Bundle): ‘‘Show it to me.’’ ‘‘There it is, your Worship. It’s a bit ancient, like me.’’ ‘‘June 1919!’’ exclaimed the magistrate. ‘‘Yes, I wasn’t aware I had to have another,’’ defendant explained. Sub-inspector O’Halloran said the car was licensed but the defendant had not a driver’s license, and the authorities would not give him one. ‘‘As I have said, we are all ancient,’’ defendant proceeded, but the Magistrate interrupted: ‘‘Yes, all right. You have said that three times already. ‘‘If you drive your car again you will be fined the maximum penalty. You have got to keep off the street.’’ ‘‘Yes, I drive very little indeed,’’ defendant replied. ‘‘Well, you are not to drive at all, do you understand?’’ ‘‘Yes, I’m going to sell my car, anyway.’’ ‘‘Well, don’t drive it,’’ admonished the Magistrate. Caps off to students The University motto, ‘‘Sapere aude,’’ dare to be wise, in capping week reads ‘‘Desipere aude,’’ dare to be unwise and on occasion to play the fool. On this occasion the students have played the fool in an eminently foolish way and to our entire satisfaction. Better done it could hardly be. — by ‘Civis’ Gallery on knife edge At a meeting of the Dunedin City Council on Wednesday evening a proposal for the acquisition of the Exhibition Art Gallery building as a home for the city’s art collection was rejected by the narrow majority of one vote — six to five. Cr Wilson has now given notice of motion to rescind the decision arrived at, and this will be discussed at the next council meeting on July 28. It is understood that the Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley) and Cr Douglas, both of whom were absent from Wednesday night’s meeting, will be present. — ODT, 17.7.1926