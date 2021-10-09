Class Act ten years on: Mount Aspiring College

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Where are they now?
2011: Saasha Bruce’s many rowing successes included a third place in the women’s club single sculls at the New Zealand Rowing Championships. She hoped to study commerce.
2021: Bruce graduated from Oregon State University with a double degree in finance and marketing, then did an MBA. She lives in New Jersey in the United States and is an accounting manager with Win Brands Group. A sporting highlight was beating Harvard in 2014 while rowing for Oregon State University. She still rows for fitness and fun, also coaching masters rowing at club level.
2011: Alex Winsloe was a member of the New Zealand freeskiing team. She finished 12th in the FIS Junior World Snowboard and Freestyle Championships, in skier cross. She hoped to get into medicine.
2021: A medical registrar, Winsloe is in her fourth year of working as a doctor after six years of studying medicine. She plans to specialise in radiation oncology and after spending most of this year working in the medical oncology department at Christchurch Hospital, will take up a training position in Dunedin next year.