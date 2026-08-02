A birthday celebration will tell the story of one of Gore’s most iconic sights, with new displays, history, and Sgt Dan in his all his glory. The Maruawai Centre will be opening up the first of its instalments on August 13. First up for the new space is “Happy Birthday Sgt Dan: Celebrating 111 Years” with 111 Sgt Dan figures made by students from around the region. Coinciding with this will be a Sgt Dan exhibition developed by the Gore District Council, which Eastern Southland Gallery curator Jim Geddes said will be a fantastic trip down memory lane. “It’s very local, but it’s very national as well. The Flemings family went to enormous lengths, spent enormous sums of money to get leading advertising companies and graphic artists to develop a brand. “It’s an extraordinary story, and it worked as it did become a national breakfast, and they did some pretty interesting things,” he said. Displays of past advertising campaigns show these lengths, with one campaign involving a biplane dropping silver spoons on parachutes down to schools and playgrounds, all the way from Bluff to Auckland to get the word out. Mr Geddes said the art was phenomenal too, featuring very prominent New Zealand artists. The installation, set to be a permanent fixture, was one part Gore’s history, another a narrative on advertising and promotion, and the last part an art gallery showpiece on Sgt Dan. Art projects officer Jacqui Byars said it all fit together for this to be the first piece up, setting the centre off right with a story well-known and expertly told. “Sgt Dan is such an iconic figure, he’s looked over Gore for nearly a century, over a century now. “I think that’s one of the reasons it’s been a starting point for the museum. We’ve got this amazing collection we’ve been given, and we’ve got such a good handle on the story. “We can really hit the ground running with it,” she said. The collection will be a part of a larger piece in the finished centre, allowing onlookers to step back in time and walk through the history of the district. However, first up is celebrating Sgt Dan, 111 years old and still young as ever.