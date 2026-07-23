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Charity works to raise awareness and support those affected by asbestos

Current chair and co-founder of the Mesothelioma Support & Asbestos Awareness Trust Terri-Ann Berry (left) with previous vice-chair and co-founder Leonie Metcalfe, who recently lost her battle with mesothelioma. Photo: Supplied
Current chair and co-founder of the Mesothelioma Support & Asbestos Awareness Trust Terri-Ann Berry (left) with previous vice-chair and co-founder Leonie Metcalfe, who recently lost her battle with mesothelioma. Photo: Supplied
Current chair and co-founder of the Mesothelioma Support & Asbestos Awareness Trust Terri-Ann Berry (left) with previous vice-chair and co-founder Leonie Metcalfe, who recently lost her battle with mesothelioma. Photo: Supplied
Tayler Mutton
Thursday, July 23, 2026
News|Southland
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