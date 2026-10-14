This week’s Gore District Council Hokonui Culture Feast is set to be a record-breaker.

The free public event, taking place at the Mataura Licensing Trust (MLT) Event Centre on Friday from 5pm to 8pm, celebrates Gore’s diverse cultures through food, culture and entertainment.

The district is home to about 45 different ethnicities.

The annual event will have 41 stallholders, 11 more than last year,representing 16 different cuisines, which included Chinese, Thai, Argentinian, Italian, Indian, Chilean, German, Dutch and Filipino.

Gore District Council senior event co-ordinator Florine Potts said the event, now in its 11th year, had grown.

“This year’s event is our biggest yet, with more food stalls, more entertainment and more opportunities for people to immerse themselves in different cultures,” Mrs Potts said.

“This event creates opportunities for people to connect, learn from one another and experience traditions from around the world.”

Entertainment includes African drumming by Kadodo Music, traditional Chinese dancing, performances representing Indian, Filipino and Latin American cultures, and kapa haka groups.

Kapa Haka performances by groups from around the region will be part of the entertainment programme at the Hokonui Cultural Feast this week. Photo: Supplied

Free family-friendly activities, such as henna tattooing and lolly lei making, will also feature.

While some vendors will have eftpos available, attendees are encouraged to bring cash for food and other purchases.

Free parking and full mobility access will be available at the venue.

The event is supported by local sponsors and has government funding from the Ethnic Communities Development Fund.

Census data from 2023 found over 1000 people, about 10% of the Gore district population, were born overseas.

From 2021 to 2023, the number of residents born overseas in the Gore district grew by 5.4%.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz