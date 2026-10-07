Rising teen rugby league star Boston Haenga is determined injury will not stop him being the next member of his extended family to play the game professionally.

The Menzies College year 9 student was recently selected for a South Sydney Rabbitohs youth camp and an under-14 Warriors trial, despite being hampered by a broken collarbone and a head-knock over recent months.

Boston, 14, who started playing league at the age of 4, was one of three Southlanders selected for an under-14 development camp with NRL team the South Sydney Rabbitohs, in Auckland, last month.

Boston was also chosen to trial for the under-14 Warriors, in Christchurch three weeks ago, though his path was a little different to most.

In his element is Boston Haenga (centre) who trialled for the under-14 Warriors team in Christchurch, in September. Photo: Supplied

In May, the fullback and winger, who trained every day, was invited to trial for the under-14 Warriors squad, even though injury meant he could not take the field in the Invercargill qualifier, at Rugby Park, in May.

Boston said breaking his collarbone this year made him realise how important the game was to him.

“I was pretty upset . . . I had to watch everyone play,” he said.

“I just didn’t want to get injured … so I don’t miss out on any opportunities,” he said.

Southland Rugby League development officer Dominic Bradley, who oversees pathways and coaching, said Boston was special.

“He is a strong and athletic centre, he’s a boy that’s probably a bit [more] mature than his age,” Mr Bradley said.

“I enjoy coaching kids like Boston, that love to just get into the dirty work and aren’t afraid.”

Talented multi-generational rugby league player Boston Haenga trialled for the under-14 Warriors team in Christchurch in September. Photo: Supplied

League runs deep in Boston’s family, which includes at least six professional league players.

His great uncles, Whetū and Whare Henry, both played for the Kiwis and competed at the 1977 Rugby League World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand.

Another family member, Matiu Love-Henry, signed with the Junior Warriors, played across the ditch for the Brisbane Broncos, and, from 2018, returned home to play for the Warriors.

Other relatives, brothers Casey and Jesse McLean, both played for the Penrith Panthers, debuting in 2024 and 2023 respectively.

Joe Chan, another relative and son of former Kiwis player Alex Chan, played for professional French side the Catalans Dragons, the Melbourne Storm, and since August, had been with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Boston’s mother Rachel Haenga also founded the now-disestablished Edendale Rugby League Club.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz