Six fire crews were called to the house fire in Riverhead Lane, Mataura. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

A home was seriously damaged after a fire in Southland overnight.

Six fire crews were called to the fire in Riverhead Lane, Mataura.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the fire just before 9.15pm and arrived to find the house well ablaze.

He said no one was inside the house at the time.

Crews - three from Mataura and three from Gore - extinguished the blaze, which was brought under control just after 10.30pm.

A crew was on site until around midnight dampening down the scene.

The spokesman said a fire investigator was in attendance on Friday morning.