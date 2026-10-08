Pony club members have heard stories of how people travelled to riding events in the 1950s.

Memories of the early days of the Invercargill Kennington Pony Club were shared at the club’s 75th anniversary last Saturday.

Club secretary Katrina Robertson said Grant Gordon one of the original members from when the club was formed in 1951 told people that in his days there were small pony clubs throughout Southland.

“They'd all ride to where their rallies were, or the gymkhana, and no one had horse floats like these days, ” Ms Robertson said.

It had been a special time celebrating the anniversary.

“It's great to be able to celebrate the 75 years of the club, the memories and the people and just that we're still thriving as a club.”

About 80 people took part in the celebrations comprising a pony club games event and a dinner in the evening.

Some of the games including the sack and egg and spoon races were not often played these days, Ms Robertson said.

Activities also catered for those who did not have a horse.

“We also had a hobby horse race for people who were horseless like myself.”

Mr Gordon, of Wānaka who was the oldest at the celebration and Jasmine McEwan, 6, the youngest, cut the anniversary cake.

Diane Bell, Heather McCorkindale and Paula Bell were also made life members of the club.