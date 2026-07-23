Police are urging motorists to carefully consider how long alcohol can remain in their system, after two drivers broke the legal alcohol limit “the morning after”. During routine traffic stops in Southland on Thursday, the drivers — one of which was in a school zone — underwent evidential breath testing after they were stopped by police for exceeding the posted speed limit. Both drivers blew over the legal alcohol limit, and both admitted to drinking alcohol the night before. “They got behind the wheel this morning, incorrectly assuming that it had cleared their system already.” Both were issued with infringement notices for driving with excess breath alcohol, and for exceeding the speed limit. They were also forbidden to drive for 12 hours. Const Mike Ryder, of Invercargill, said the incidents were a timely reminder that alcohol could remain in a person’s system much longer than many people realised. “People often assume that after a night’s sleep, they will be under the legal limit and safe to drive. That is not always the case. “There is no quick way to sober up. A cup of coffee, a cold shower, or a good night’s sleep, will not speed up the body’s ability to process alcohol. “Time is the only factor that reduces alcohol levels.” He urged anyone who planned to drink alcohol, to make arrangements beforehand. Never drink and drive, and exercise caution before driving the following morning. “If you’ve been drinking the night before and you’re not certain you’re fit to drive, don’t take the risk. “Driving while impaired puts not only yourself at risk, but everyone else on our roads.” He said police would continue to target impaired driving and unsafe road user behaviour throughout Southland. john.lewis@odt.co.nz