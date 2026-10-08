Motu Move, a new contactless payment system for public transport, will soon be operating on Invercargill’s public bus network.

Motu Move is the new nationwide public transport ticketing system that allows passengers to use services across multiple regions without having to buy separate regional tag-on/tag-off cards.

A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said it planned to roll out the system on Invercargill’s buses by the end of the year.

Payment options will include a prepaid Motu Move card, contactless debit or credit cards, smartphones, smartwatches or digital wallets.

However, some regions will not be accepting cash.

“Like the experience in Christchurch, we expect most travellers will choose to use credit/debit cards, smartphones or smartwatches as a preference over physical cards.”

Seniors as well as children aged 5 and over will still tag on using their own card or device — even if they are travelling for free. Children will be provided with cards free of charge.

Motu Move users will not need to preregister to use the public transport system, as they can tag on using a contactless payment method.

However, concession users will need to preregister to ensure their concession is applied to their preferred payment method.

All users of the new system will need to remember to tag off as they leave the bus.

Invercargill fares will remain unchanged.

Since the system was rolled out in Christchurch on September 23, more than 8000 cards have been issued and more than two million trips have been taken, the spokesperson said.

The new system had made it much easier for travellers to move around Christchurch.

While the nationwide card will offer access to public transport across 13 regions, each region will continue to set its own fares.

Invercargill City Council spokesperson said Invercargill’s tag on and tag off Bee Card had been used since June 2020 and would still operate until the end of the year.

The public are encouraged to use up any remaining balance on their Bee Cards although refunds will be available for passengers who have credit remaining when Bee Cards are phased out.

The Motu Move national ticketing solution was designed to save ratepayers money by ensuring central government invests in one system for the country instead of paying for replacement individual systems.

Funds received through the Motu Move will be processed overnight and returned to each public transport authority.

toni.mcdonald@alliedmedia.co.nz