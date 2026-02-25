Barnes Wild Bluff Oysters general manager Graeme Wright is getting the workplace ready for the start of the oyster season. PHOTO: NINA TAPU Divine intervention is being called on for the first day of the oyster season. Barnes Wild Bluff Oysters general manager Graeme Wright said he had prayed for good weather to bring about a better season than the last few years. "Mother Nature dictates a little bit of what happens, so it’s been a difficult few years — [we] just pray for the good weather and see how we go from there," Mr Wright said. His uncertainty stemmed from having gone through some "quite difficult" seasons. Some pre-season survey work indicated the fishery was looking similar to what they had seen last year. The season was dependent on the weather and its impact on the quality of the oysters. There was a lag phase in baby oysters coming through but the increase was showing signs of promise. The lack of new signs of the Bonamia ostreae parasite provided some optimism. Mr Wright said he was accustomed to the cyclic nature of the disease and had seen it in not just oysters but in all fisheries. He said he was hopeful that things would pick up and his "ultimate aim" was the sustainability of the fishery. The oyster supplier worked closely with the Ministry of Fisheries and weather service providers to ensure they managed the fishery the best way possible. The first day of the oyster season is on Sunday. nina.tapu@odt.co.nz