Passengers cover the decks of Southern Discoveries boat, Pride of Milford, in Milford Sound. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A southern tourism mecca appears poised to set a record for the number of visitors as Chinese New Year approaches.

Milford Sound Tourism chief executive Haylee Preston said in a statement the summer season had been incredibly busy to date.

December day cruise passenger numbers were up 12,117 (13%) and overall visitation was 6% higher than peak pre-Covid levels.

‘‘Indications are that this could be Milford Sound’s busiest summer on record, although we won’t know for sure until the end of February,’’ Ms Preston said in a statement .

‘‘We’re expecting Chinese New Year to be another peak.’’

Great South tourism and events general manager Mark Frood said market insight from the regional development agency indicated the Chinese market, which had been slower to rebound since Covid, had swung strongly back over summer — ‘‘particularly for Chinese New Year’’.

‘‘Chinese New Year is longer than usual this year — a nine-day holiday period — which is spreading demand and sustaining higher volumes.

‘‘Air capacity into Auckland from Chinese gateways is up 18% for the Chinese New Year period, and Christchurch capacity is particularly strong, with China Southern having 29% increase for summer December to March period.’’

Department of Conservation operations manager John Lucas said Doc was working with Great South, Milford Sound Tourism and the Milford Road Alliance to look after Milford Road, support peak periods and promote safe travel.

‘‘Located within a remote World Heritage Area with limited infrastructure, managing the peaks of Milford Sound’s visitation is key to protecting both the environment and the visitor experience.’’