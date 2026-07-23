A raft of squishy bed-time companions experienced hijinks and an abundance of animated adventures on Friday night at the Invercargill library at the end of school holiday event calendar. Children opted to sleep alone while their precious cuddle-buddies were left with library staff for a sleepover. Library community engagement and programming lead Katie Greene said the library had planned a night of frivolity and adventure which staff recorded on camera to create story books that were ready for children to pick up on Saturday morning. Ms Greene said it had been several years since the event had been held. Limited spaces were filled quickly.