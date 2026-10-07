Musical theatre is in the blood of one Gore family.

Entertainment veteran Kim Sheridan, his daughter Nicole Alexander and her daughter Isabella Alexander, 12, have all been involved with Gore Musical Theatre this year.

Mr Sheridan, who has been in at least 10 shows since 1996, will star with first-timer Mrs Alexander in the theatre restaurant production, Greace, a spin-off of the 1978 film Grease.

Mrs Alexander’s daughter, Isabella, of Māruawai College, made her musical theatre debut this year in Gore Musical Theatre’s production of Badjelly the Witch, staged in August.

Mr Sheridan, who would be returning to musical theatre after a 16-year hiatus, said the show would be a welcome return for him.

“It was … a nice opportunity to come back into the fold, and work with Nicole . . . it might be my last and her first,” Mr Sheridan said.

Greace tells the story of the 1978 film’s ageing characters in a retirement village in the present day.

Mr Sheridian plays Kenickie, the best friend of main character Danny.

Mrs Alexander stars as lead character Sandy, the role originally made famous by Olivia Newton-John.

“It’s nice to see her shining as well,” Mr Sheridan said.

Mrs Alexander said watching her father on stage over the years had inspired her.

“My dad … he’s done it for years, so growing up, watching his shows and listening to him — it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do,” Mrs Alexander said.

The father-daughter duo were shaking off the nerves.

“We’re a bit nervous … [but] getting over those fears, as we rehearse more and more … it’s becoming a bit easier,” Mrs Alexander said.

Isabella said her family had shared a lot of advice.

“They’ve told me to be confident, keep my chin up — ‘try to be you’ on stage,” Isabella said.

“My family is probably 10 times better than me.”

The production will be staged at the Gore Town & Country Stadium, in Bury St, in November.

Mr Sheridan said Greace was something audiences would appreciate.

“It’s a show [where] people will recognise the music, and they’ll know the storyline, but it’s with a twist,” Mr Sheridan said.

“It’s going to be a fun show, a funny show, and hugely entertaining.”

• The Greace theatre restaurant, with meals and drinks served alongside the show, will be on November 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 6.30pm. Tickets can be purchased via iTicket.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz