The Department of Conservation plans to drop 1080 poison over a big chunk of the Kahurangi National Park, including the popular Heaphy Track, this summer in a new predator control operation.

The operation covers nearly 29,000ha of the national park, including the northern part of the Heaphy Track where it traverses the Tasman Sea coastline.

The helicopter aerial operation will also stretch far inland, traversing the Heaphy, Lewis and Bluffy catchments between the Gunner Downs and Mackay Downs.

DOC says the operation to "accurately distribute bait" across 28,883ha aims to reduce rat, stoat and possum numbers in the area in a bid to protect native species such as the rare long-tail bat population and the large powelliphanta snail species.

"This bait targets rodents and possums. Stoats are also controlled through secondary poisoning as they feed on the dead rodents," DOC says in an advisory.

A Powelliphanta snail. Photo: Supplied via LDR

Native species are fighting for survival from predators, it said.

"Without protection, we risk losing the unique natural heritage and biodiversity within the Heaphy.

"Due to consistently high seed production in the lowland forests of these areas, rodent numbers are constantly high, threatening native species."

Taupo-based predator control company Epro has been contracted for the aerial operation, starting from this week with pre-feeding of non-toxic baits before moving to the 1080 toxins. It will continue until December 18, weather dependent.

The 82km-long Heaphy Track is one of New Zealand's nine Great Walks and one of two on the West Coast, attracting thousands of domestic and international visitors every year.

DOC in the past few years has spent tens of millions dropping 1080 operations across more than 311,000ha of conservation land on the West Coast, including at Heaphy.