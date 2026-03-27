Photo: ODT files An employee stole almost $10,000 of gold from a Rimu mine site. Mark James Skeddon, 44, admitted the offending when he appeared in the Greymouth District Court this week. According to the police summary of facts, Skeddon was employed as a general operator at an Adairs Rd goldmine between February and November last year. During that time he was seen taking gold flakes and gold-rich material, also known as gold ‘‘wash’’, from plant equipment. Skeddon generally drove a dump truck and assisted with cleaning the sluice boxes at the end of the day, placing the wash into buckets. Police said the wash contained gold that had been extracted from the ground and processed through an on-site trommel. There were multiple witnesses to his offending. On one occasion in November, Skeddon was seen taking gold flakes from gold screens. He told a witness ‘‘I have grabbed these’’ and showed them about 10 to 12 flakes of gold in his hand, which he then put into his pocket. On November 21, he sold gold to Crescent City Gold for $9700. Lawyer George Linder said that amount was the known sum for reparation. However, police believed there might be more. A reparation report was ordered by Judge Jane McMeeken to clarify the total amount. She also made a referral for restorative justice. Skeddon was remanded on bail to appear again for sentencing on August 12.