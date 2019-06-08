Brisbane yard searched for missing US woman

Police excavating the Brisbane front yard of a US woman's ex-partner are appealing to online gamers to help solve her suspected murder.

Priscilla Brooten was last seen in Bracken Ridge in July last year but wasn't reported missing until December.

The 46-year-old was a keen gamer and police believe she may have raised fears about her safety to the online community before her disappearance.

"It is certainly a possibility that we are keen to explore," Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hogan told reporters.

"They might not have even known she was missing."

Police ramped up the search for the missing mother-of-one on Saturday, using cadaver dogs to comb the Bracken Ridge home of her former partner.

The 44-year-old is in custody, but no charges have been laid.

The pair had been in a relationship for more than a year before she disappeared and he failed to report her missing.

The dogs pinpointed a narrow strip of land in the front yard alongside the driveway where the search is concentrated.

Police also are searching the man's home and his car for evidence.

"We share the fear of Ms Brooten's family and friends and have reason to believe she may have met with foul play," Det Hogan said.

Her mother and daughter in California have been kept up to date with the search.

They first contacted police in July with concerns about Ms Brooten but she was formally reported missing in December.

Ms Brooten was described as outgoing, friendly and a dedicated mother who enjoyed yoga and Zumba.

Police are also asking for anyone who remembers seeing Ms Brooten's blue Volkswagen Golf to come forward.

Ms Brooten was driving the car for about a year before her disappearance, and it was found abandoned in Bunton St, Scarborough about 9pm on July 6, 2018.

"Regardless of how trivial you think the information might be, it may be crucial to our investigation," he said.