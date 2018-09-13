Gunman kills five in California shootings - police

An unidentified gunman shot and killed five people in a series of shootings on Wednesday in Southern California before taking his own life, police said.

The man killed his wife and a man at a trucking company in Bakersfield, California, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.

He then killed another man nearby the company and two men later at a residence. He commandeered a vehicle before he killed himself when he was confronted by a sheriff's deputy, Youngblood said.

Authorities were working to determine "why this started and why so many players involved and the connection because obviously these are not random shootings," Youngblood said.

Youngblood did not disclose the identities of the victims.