Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Ballad of Roaring Meg

    Kathy and I came to visit South Island for our 38th Wedding Anniversary and stopped by the famous Gorge and power station. We were intrigued by the story so it prompted a poem! We are from Coffs Harbour Australia. We loved visiting your region and would love to come again. - Harvey Ward
    In the tumbling wilds of the gorges bleak
    Through the winding tracks in Otago steep
    Where turquoise rivers thrash and churn
    Like The Mighty Clutha and the Kirtle burn
    The pioneer Scots hacked many a path
    And grimed soaked miners for gold could bath
    In those chilly pools to scrub arm ‘n leg
    Then off to the pub to meet Roaring Meg

    She was full she was loud she was fiery and red
    A Scot in full bloom when she’s cracking a head
    If yer finger’s been strayin or you won’t pay yer bill
    If ya tried to be sly with your hands in the till
    She’d be watching you out of the sides of her eyes
    Don’t be Cheatin’ at dice or stringing her lies
    I’ve seen huge men shiver and snivel and beg
    With a frying pan whacking from Roaring Meg

    It’s said she was Maggie, a Brennan she’d wed
    Got tired of the fog, and the sleet Oh Mammie she said
    There’s gold in those hills! There’s prospectors there
    They’re blind rich and crazy and I’m so keen to share
    All the rollicking ballads in that rowdy saloon
    Filled with gold dust and nuggets in the dank smoky room
    Kirtleburn Hotel was the claim she would peg
    The turbulent voluble Roaring Meg

    Contrary as the weather ,and fearsome as the flood
    There was fire in her veins, there was war in her blood
    She could bellow an anthem to the wretched who’d brave
    Those canyons, dark rapids, to their panning a slave
    The gleam in the stream, there’s a flash in the pan
    The Motherlode Boys, down to Maggie they ran
    The next rounds on me lads! crack open the keg!
    Bring Whiskey, Bring Beer Bring it all Roaring Meg!

    She was Larger than Life, she could spin a good yarn
    She could muster the cattle, on her own build a barn
    But Her cookin’ wuz awful but who would complain
    If she caught you cussin’, you might not see again
    Her temper was fearsome, her tongue could be fire
    But her heart beat with passion and a raging desire
    She fed all those vagrants, bread, haggis and egg
    She served up a right storm did our Roaring Meg

    She went out to draw water when the sky burst asunder
    A cataract roared, and a terrifying thunder
    Aye, She ne’er returned, an’ she’s ne’er bin found
    Then the gold seam dried up and the diggers left town
    now that flood’s carved a canyon for a powerhouse falls
    That turns on the lights in a thousand dark halls
    It’s her ghost, laddie! Sing! ‘Fore ye swallow yer dreg
    Raise a cold glass of Speight’s for our dear Roaring Meg!

     