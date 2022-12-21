Ballad of Roaring Meg

Kathy and I came to visit South Island for our 38th Wedding Anniversary and stopped by the famous Gorge and power station. We were intrigued by the story so it prompted a poem! We are from Coffs Harbour Australia. We loved visiting your region and would love to come again. - Harvey Ward

In the tumbling wilds of the gorges bleakThrough the winding tracks in Otago steepWhere turquoise rivers thrash and churnLike The Mighty Clutha and the Kirtle burnThe pioneer Scots hacked many a pathAnd grimed soaked miners for gold could bathIn those chilly pools to scrub arm ‘n legThen off to the pub to meet Roaring Meg

She was full she was loud she was fiery and red

A Scot in full bloom when she’s cracking a head

If yer finger’s been strayin or you won’t pay yer bill

If ya tried to be sly with your hands in the till

She’d be watching you out of the sides of her eyes

Don’t be Cheatin’ at dice or stringing her lies

I’ve seen huge men shiver and snivel and beg

With a frying pan whacking from Roaring Meg

It’s said she was Maggie, a Brennan she’d wed

Got tired of the fog, and the sleet Oh Mammie she said

There’s gold in those hills! There’s prospectors there

They’re blind rich and crazy and I’m so keen to share

All the rollicking ballads in that rowdy saloon

Filled with gold dust and nuggets in the dank smoky room

Kirtleburn Hotel was the claim she would peg

The turbulent voluble Roaring Meg

Contrary as the weather ,and fearsome as the flood

There was fire in her veins, there was war in her blood

She could bellow an anthem to the wretched who’d brave

Those canyons, dark rapids, to their panning a slave

The gleam in the stream, there’s a flash in the pan

The Motherlode Boys, down to Maggie they ran

The next rounds on me lads! crack open the keg!

Bring Whiskey, Bring Beer Bring it all Roaring Meg!

She was Larger than Life, she could spin a good yarn

She could muster the cattle, on her own build a barn

But Her cookin’ wuz awful but who would complain

If she caught you cussin’, you might not see again

Her temper was fearsome, her tongue could be fire

But her heart beat with passion and a raging desire

She fed all those vagrants, bread, haggis and egg

She served up a right storm did our Roaring Meg

She went out to draw water when the sky burst asunder

A cataract roared, and a terrifying thunder

Aye, She ne’er returned, an’ she’s ne’er bin found

Then the gold seam dried up and the diggers left town

now that flood’s carved a canyon for a powerhouse falls

That turns on the lights in a thousand dark halls

It’s her ghost, laddie! Sing! ‘Fore ye swallow yer dreg

Raise a cold glass of Speight’s for our dear Roaring Meg!