World War 1 research

Redvers Raxworthy,

I have chosen to write about World War 1 because I know a lot of families lost a few loved ones during World War 1 and it still affects them to this day.

World War 1 began in 1914 after the assassination of Archduke of Austria. World war 1 lasted 4 years from 1914-1918.

During the 4 years 16,697 kiwis died in battle, 41,317 wounded and at least a thousand died as a result of the wounds.

Families were notified by telegraph of deaths of fathers and sons.

With fathers, brothers and sons heading off to war, mothers and daughters often had to take their places on farms and factories to keep businesses going and put food on the table.

My great-great-grandfather Redvers Raxworthy, from Christchurch, went to war with his 7 brothers.

Only himself and another brother returned. He fought in Crete.

He also lost the use of his arm due to a gunshot wound in his elbow. He served again in World War 2 as a coastal guard at Godley’s head in Lyttleton and witnessed a German submarine appear several times at night.

In light of ANZAC Day I have chosen to write about World War 1.

My conclusion for what I have learnt is that a lot of people sacrificed themselves during the war.

- My name is Abbey-Rose, I’m 9 years old and have 2 siblings.