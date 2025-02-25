City, port in expo site tiff

View from the east of the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition buildings under construction at Logan Park, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 17.3.1925

A difference of opinion has arisen regarding the terms of the agreement under which the City Council is to take over Logan Park from the Harbour Board.

Canada tops car supplier list

The agreement has been forwarded to the City Council for its approval, but the council considers that some of the conditions laid down are not in accordance with those previously decided. The board asks that it should have the right of naming the Park, that the specifications of the highway should be submitted to it, and that the council should be responsible for any flooding which might take place on the park. The council does not feel inclined to agree to these provisions and has written to this effect to the board. The matter is to come before the board at its next meeting on Friday night, and a conference will subsequently be held between the council and the board to discuss matters in dispute.

A substantial increase in the number and value of motor vehicles imported into New Zealand is shown for 1924. 18,629 vehicles were imported into the dominion last year, against 14,006 in 1923. The average value of cars imported last year was £189, compared with £173 for the previous year. It is interesting to note that of the countries from which New Zealand imports her motor vehicles: Canada is far and away the most impressive supplier. The United States of America comes next, followed at a long interval by the United Kingdom. Then come Italy, France, Belgium, and Australia in that order. Canada supplies the cheapest motor car at an average of £154, with America next at £210. The product of the United Kingdom is over 100 percent dearer than the Canadian, and costs £352 on the average. The North Island imported almost twice as many vehicles as did the South Island last year.

Fish and game societies slammed

The Hon. Mr Bollard had a tilt at some of the acclimatisation societies when replying to a deputation from the New Zealand Acclimatisation Societies’ Association today. "There are some societies which call themselves acclimatisation societies," said the Minister, "but really I do not know what they are." Mr Bollard said he felt it would be almost the best thing to wipe some of them out. On the other hand, there were other acclimatisation societies which were doing good work, and to which certain discretionary powers could be given. Mr Bollard said that there were some societies which replied promptly to communications sent to them, but there were others from which no replies could be obtained at all.

Mr G.M. McIntosh (Tauranga), a member of the deputation, remarked that some of the societies had difficulty in getting meetings. The Minister: "Well, they should not call themselves societies. We communicate with them in January of each year but never get any reply. However, as soon as anything is done that does not suit them the fat is in the fire, and they are on to us." Mr L.O.H. Tripp (president of the association) said that the association would send circulars to all societies asking them to be prompt in replying to departmental inquiries.

"What I want you people to do is to stir up some of these acclimatisation societies which seem to have gone to sleep," remarked the Minister just before the deputation withdrew. "If they are going to remain as acclimatisation societies they should do their work and not be merely rod and gun clubs. It will help us considerably." The Minister said the department wanted to hear from the majority, not the minority.

— ODT, 25.2.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)