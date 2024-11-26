Jellicoe kids want to stay

The last official household photo at Government House before the departure of Viscount Jellicoe. (From left, standing) official secretary Mr A.C. Day, private secretary Capt A.R.W. Curtis, Capt Southey, Cmdr Dove; (seated) Miss Fyme, Hon Lucy Jellicoe, His Excellency the Governor-General Admiral of the Fleet John Rushworth Jellicoe Viscount Jellicoe of Scapa in the County of Orkney GCB OM GCVO, Hon George Jellicoe, Her Excellency Florence Gwendoline Cayzer Viscountess Jellicoe, Hon Myrtle Jellicoe, Miss Gillett, Hon Norah Jellicoe. Hon Prudence Jellicoe was absent. — Otago Witness, 2.12.1924

A&P visitors arrive

Lord Jellicoe said there were two farewells that would forever stand out as the most trying in his life. The first was when he left the Iron Duke in 1916 to go to the Admiralty. The other was his farewell to New Zealand. In more serious vein, Lord Jellicoe referred to the great regret with which he and his family would say farewell to New Zealand. At supper on Sunday evening his children, the whole lot of them, had said they hoped the Tahiti would get wrecked before she got through the Heads, because they didn’t want to leave New Zealand. When the Tahiti put out to sea on the morrow their heartstrings would be stretched and broken as were those paper strings that stretched from their ocean-going ships between the passengers and those on shore when a vessel moved off.

Welcome to our country cousins! They come down to the Show, and if we were not purblind, and if they were not modest, we should recognise that without them there would be no Show, no backbone in the community, indeed no Dunedin. It is to be hoped that our visitors, hospitably entertained and gaily engaged, will have what is colloquially styled a good time. They deserve it, and if some of them have done pretty well out of wool, and expect to do still better, good luck to them. The country kinship is a very healthy sentiment, and it is the towns rather than the ruralities that lose by neglect of the connection.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

Show day hiatus

The postal authorities advise that there will be only one delivery by postmen in the city and suburbs to-morrow, People’s Day at the Summer Show. The premises of the retailers in the city and suburbs will be closed from noon tomorrow.

Blessed by new building

Our Palmerston correspondent states that a start has been made with the erection of the new Roman Catholic Church. The site is on the Main road, at the south boundary of the borough. When this building is completed it will greatly improve the appearance of that end of the township.

Mt Cook lilies in abundance

"Arthur’s Pass just now is worth, travelling round the world to see," said Mr W.R. Hayward to a Daily Times reporter last night. "The southern sides of the mountains are masses of bloom and the display of ranunculus lyallii is one of the most glorious sights I have ever seen."

Judges’ work cut out

There has been a strong revival of interest in the garden competition which is conducted annually by the Dunedin Amenities and Town-Planning Society, and this year 26 entries have been received, four of these being large gardens. The judges, Messrs Tannock and Nicholl, and Misses Joachim and Burton, will inspect these gardens to-day, and as they are in all parts of the town the officials will experience an unusually busy day.

Airborne viral disease

Measles are fairly prevalent among the schools in Dunedin just now, but the complaint is not widespread, nor is it considered serious. The attendance at one school has been reduced owing to sickness and two or three others have been affected slightly by measles.

— ODT, 26.11.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)