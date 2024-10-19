Radio link verified by telegram

London-based amateur radio operator Cecil Goyder, callsign 2FZ, who communicated with Shag Valley, East Otago amateur radio operator Frank Bell in the first radio conversation between Britain and New Zealand. — Otago Witness, 9.12.1924

On Saturday evening another record in amateur wireless was added to the list which, during the past few months, New Zealanders have established.

It is, perhaps, the most important, as this time communication has been held with amateurs in England. About 10 minutes past 6 on Saturday evening Mr Frank Bell, of Shag Valley Station, Waihemo (4AA) heard a British amateur (2FZ) calling an American amateur (IXAX). Apparently the American amateur could not make himself heard plainly, so the British amateur signalled him to try once more on 80 metres. Mr Bell then called the British amateur on 90 metres, receiving a reply to the effect that his signals were very distinct and were "receiving well". After communication had been carried on both ways the British amateur sent the following message: "If you are really NZ4AA, cable." Both sent their addresses, and Mr Bell sent through space the message: "To Radio Society of Great Britain, Greeting from New Zealand, receiving O.K."

Gray cars here to stay

Rumours are being circulated regarding the position of various motor car manufacturers. Intending car purchasers would be well advised to give little credence to these rumours which are being circulated by irresponsible persons. Messrs Todd Bros have asked me to announce that the rumour that Gray plans to cease production is entirely unfounded. I understand the Gray Corporation is producing cars in increasingly large numbers.

— by ‘Accelerator’

Popular postal manager . . .

A pleasing function took place at Ravensbourne on Saturday evening, when the residents from far and near gathered in the Coronation Hall to do honour to Mrs C. Anderson, who held the position as postmistress at Ravensbourne for the past eight years.

The hall was filled to its seating capacity by young and old, which was sufficient proof of the esteem in which Mrs Anderson is held.

One of the chief factors of Mrs Anderson’s career as a public servant was the manner in which she put aside all "red tape" in connection with the department, and carried out her duties strictly as a postmistress, but never forgetting her duty to the public as a resident.

By her kindly actions she endeared herself to all the old people who found it necessary to go to her to collect their pensions. Mrs Anderson is not leaving the district. She has purchased a little home overlooking the bowling green.

. . . unpopular postal service

It is possible for a person to travel from Auckland to Dunedin in less than 48 hours. Apparently, however, the postal authorities consider that seven or eight days are not an unreasonably long period for the conveyance of what is called second-class mail matter from the one city to the other. A postal packet stamped in Auckland on the 10th of this month reached its destination in Dunedin on Saturday the 18th, and when representations were made as to the delay in the delivery of the packet the information was elicited that there was nothing unusual about the transmission of second-class matter taking so long — that, in fact, it was what might be expected. Of course, it would have been different if an express delivery fee had been paid — which prompts the suggestion that dilatoriness in the delivery of second-class matter is designed to benefit the revenue by inducing the payment of extra fees.

— ODT, 20.10.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)