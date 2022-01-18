Returned boost census returns

Maori children on their way to school, North Auckland. — Otago Witness, 3.1.1922.

The census of the Maori population shows a substantial increase of 2975, as compared with the returns for 1916 (telegraphs our Wellington correspondent).

The first census, taken in 1874, gave a Maori population of 46,470, while this year’s shows that there are 52,751 Maoris in the dominion.

In past years there was generally some doubt about the accuracy of the Maori census, though the figures for the last census (1921) show a substantial increase.

This is to some extent probably due to the inclusion of returned soldiers.



Defending the Dental School



Sir, A quotation from the New Zealand Herald appearing in this morning’s Daily Times may mislead your readers as to the position of dental education in the dominion.

It seems as if a desire to injure the Dental School and the position of Dunedin as an educational centre has blinded the Herald as to the facts.

The number of dental students now studying at the University is 72, of whom 25 are from the North Island, 32 from the South Island outside Dunedin, and 15 from Dunedin.

The Herald suggests that Dunedin is required to furnish the students, whereas of the 57 students from outside Dunedin, nearly 50 percent already come from the North Island.

Never in the history of dentistry have the professions of medicine and dentistry been brought so much together as during the last few years.

The university education of present-day dentists is on a much higher standard than was formerly the case. In the light of modern knowledge as to oral sepsis and the woeful effects of unhealthy mouth conditions on the whole constitution, it is more than ever imperative that dental students should be in as close touch with the medical school as possible.

The agitation which a few men are making for admittance to dental registration has given the New Zealand Herald an opportunity, which it immediately grasped, to endeavour once more to upset the position of the Dental School in Dunedin.

The bursaries which are now available have quite altered the situation during the last few years, and the position and record of the school are such now that it is too firmly planted to be uprooted.

I do not think any reasonable person in either island can suggest that the opportunities for a dental career are restricted, or that it is possible to obtain such training as is now required, except in connection with the Medical School at the Otago University. — I am, etc, A.J Chrystall, president, Otago branch, New Zealand Dental Association.



— ODT, 18.1.1922.