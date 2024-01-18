Taieri stalwart dies

The late John Grant, of Outram. — Otago Witness, 5.2.1924

Live to air

The death occurred at Outram yesterday of Mr John Grant, at the age of 84 years. The deceased, who was a well-known resident of that district, was for many years clerk of the Outram Town Board, and was also secretary of the Loyal Outram Lodge.

A very enjoyable concert was transmitted from 4YA station on Wednesday evening. At 10pm the chimes of the Town Hall clock were transmitted, and, according to reports received from local and distant listeners-in, they were very clearly heard. The following items were broadcast: Recorded piano: ‘‘Have You Seen Sally Waltz" (Gulbransen); song "A Farewell,’ Miss Enting; cornet duet "Let the Rest of the World," Messrs J. Ralston and I. Coughin; song "I’ll Sing Thee Songs of Araby," Mr Blake; song "My Desert Flower," Miss E. Bryant; violin solo "Barcarolle," Miss Ethel Wallace; song "The Gladiator," Mr W. F. Tavendale; pianoforte duet "Witches’ Flight," Miss Enting and Mrs Tavendale; cornet solo "Song Without Words," Mr F.W. Tavendale; recitation "Bairnies Cuddle Doon" Mr E. Hendry; violin solo "Henry VIII Dances," Mr A. Frye; song "Love’s a Merchant," Miss H. Grant; cornet solo "A Perfect Day," Mr Ralston; song, "My Dear Soul," Mr Blake; song, "We'd Better Bide a Wee," Mrs Carty; recitation, Shooting of Dan McGrew," Mr E. Hendry; song "She is Far from the Land," Miss E. Bryant; violin solo "Le Cygne," Mr A. Frye; cornet solo "The Lost Chord," Mr I. Coughin; song "That Wonderful Mother," Mrs Carty; violin solo "Twilight Dreams," Miss E. Wallace: song "Shipmates o' Mine,’’ Mr Blake; recitation, "The Married Woman,’’ Mr E. Hendry; song "Until," Miss P. O’Neill; song "Ye Banks and Braes," Mrs Carty; cornet solo "Avalon," Mr Coughin. The accompanists were Mrs Masterton and Mrs Blake.

Rivers recede

The superintendent of the Telegraph Office, Dunedin, received advice from Cromwell yesterday that between 9am and 4.45pm both the Kawarau and Clutha Rivers had fallen nine inches. The weather was beautifully fine.

Coroner frowns on gun use

The adjourned inquest into the death of Agnes Sunderland, aged 25 years, who died in the Hospital on Sunday, following upon injuries received in the chest caused through a .303 rifle exploding on New Year’s Eve, was concluded in the court yesterday morning. Mr H.W. Bundle SM sat as coroner, and Sub-inspector Eccles represented the police. Dr Perry, assistant medical officer at the Dunedin Hospital, said that deceased was admitted to the Hospital about 8.50 on New Year’s morning. Witness saw her about an hour after admission, when she was in a state of collapse. The deceased rallied from January 3 until the afternoon of January 12, when she showed certain serious symptoms. He was called urgently to see her on the following morning, and the patient died about 8.30am. Subsequently a post mortem examination was held, and it was ascertained that the left lung was badly torn. There was a piece of metal (which would fit into the breach of the rifle produced) in the inner covering of the heart.

Charles Edward Hazard, gunsmith, said he had examined the rifle. Sometimes an accident of this nature was possible through the bolt head being loose, and it was quite likely that that was the cause of this accident. The Coroner, in giving his verdict, said that the accident was a particularly distressing one. Mr Stevenson was experienced in handling a rifle, and he arranged to discharge it on New Year’s Eve. When he did so a portion of the breech blew out. It was purely an accident, though it was a little bit foolish to fire live cartridges just with the object of making a noise.

Bounced none the worse

A narrow escape from serious injury was experienced by a young boy yesterday afternoon. A tramcar was proceeding along Castle street towards the city, and when it was approaching St David street a boy riding a bicycle cut in front of the tram. Fortunately the tramcar was slowing down preparatory to stopping, otherwise the boy would have been seriously hurt. As it was the front of the tram struck the rear wheel of the bicycle, throwing the boy to the ground. He immediately jumped up, mounted the machine, and disappeared, evidently not much hurt. — ODT, 18.1.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden