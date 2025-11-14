Cracking the jewel in the crown

Homestead Bay, near Jack’s Point, is intended for housing but is green space a better option? PHOTO: ODT FILES

Queenstown is the undoubted jewel in the crown for accessible South Island tourism, from overseas and New Zealand.

It is, however, time to ask if Queenstown needs more development. Can infrastructure and resources, including services and personnel numbers, cope with more overload when stressed already?

It is common to encounter frustrating traffic delays in Queenstown. The Frankton intersection is choked.

From the south, there is congestion at the beautifully designed but two-lane bridge across the turquoise Kawarau.

Entry to the 100kmh two-lane SH6 can be slow from Jack’s Point and more traffic enters from an RCL Pty Ltd intensive development, Hanley Farm.

Neighbouring Park Ridge lots are on sale, with more traffic expected.

Entry from Kelvin Heights without a roundabout can be clogged and treacherous. The Remarkables skifield, when active, feeds additional traffic.

But more development is planned. My comments follow review of the complex documents related to Te Tapuae Southern Corridor Structure Plan along SH6 running south beside Lake Wakatipu.

As part of this plan, the site of Homestead Bay, another development by Australian-owned RCL, is slated for a fast-track approval by an Environmental Protection Authority panel in February 2026. Others will follow.

This proposal for up to 2800 residences, some high density, housing a projected 9000 people is a concern, especially regarding wastewater management with the potential to pollute the lake, the popular, safe pebble beach, wetlands on site and nearby ponds.

There is no provision or in fact space for bus and emergency vehicle lanes, bike or walking paths on SH6 despite the plan’s recommendation for active travel — i.e. walking, cycling or buses.

More alarming, though, is the destruction of a unique heritage landscape.

Pristine views to The Remarkables on one side of SH6 (fortunately protected by the QE2 Trust after generous donations of land) flow to uninterrupted views on the other side across paddocks to Cecil Peak, the Bayonets, the bay with pebble beach and the lake.

This is not just any building site but a heritage landscape for preservation intact for future generations.

As well, this is the area where ecologists and residents of adjacent Jack’s Point see the critically endangered falcon karearea, rarer than the kiwi, and other endangered bird and lizard species.

The falcon searches for prey in the soakage area proposed to manage the expected major wastewater load. Habitat loss, introduced predators and powerlines will pose risks.

It is my opinion that an opportunity exists still to rescue this area and put the brakes on Queenstown overdevelopment, especially inappropriate in treasured areas.

Homestead Bay is a perfect place for a subalpine botanical shrub garden with a cultural/natural studies centre and viewing platforms that would preserve this precious landscape, nightscape, wetlands and ponds, and protect native species.

This would be more in keeping with the Kai Tahu and the plan’s stated, mauri, as "recognising the life force in all lands, waters and the natural environment that stems from time immemorial, requiring a high duty of care for kaitiaki (and others) to maintain ... intact and healthy".

Practicalities, should development go ahead, are deliverable timing of infrastructure and service upgrades beforehand. Details of costs and who pays upfront must be spelled out.

Queenstown residents need to consider the consequences of overdevelopment for them, on infrastructure, services — their lifestyle with accompanying chaos and cost of upgrades, and for all New Zealanders, the loss of heritage landscape, endangered habitat and impost on Queenstown’s exceptional beauty.

There is government pressure to build more housing in New Zealand but the reasons for this in Queenstown along the topographically challenging, beautiful southern corridor and at this site are unclear.

With this exceptional outlook, it is deceptive to suggest that this development will allow more affordable housing. Despite professing the priorities and ideals of preservation for all time, there are critically endangered species and wetlands on this site in obvious conflict with development plans.

Queenstown contributes substantially to the economy. This is not just any parcel of land. This is worthy of special attention, requisitioned or acquired by donations from those who made and make fortunes in Queenstown as a treasured heritage preserved for all to access and enjoy into the future.

To me, as an "outsider" with a 50-year connection to Queenstown and surrounds (Australian married to a New Zealander), it is unthinkable that the natural beauty of the area and critically endangered species and wetlands will be destroyed by unnecessary overdevelopment.

■ Dr Elizabeth McCusker is a Jack’s Point resident.