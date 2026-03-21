In living memory

Photo: ODT files

The wet weather did not dampen the spirits of the competitors in the first University College inter-floor tug-of-war, held in March 1986.

Above, the first floor battle it out with the fifth floor who were the overall winners.

Twelve teams of 10 took part in the tug-of-war which was the first in a series of inter-floor events planned for the year.

Future events will include tennis and five hundred.