In living memory

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The wet weather did not dampen the spirits of the competitors in the first University College inter-floor tug-of-war, held in March 1986.
Above, the first floor battle it out with the fifth floor who were the overall winners.
Twelve teams of 10 took part in the tug-of-war which was the first in a series of inter-floor events planned for the year.
Future events will include tennis and five hundred.