SuppliedArtists demonstrate their craft for visitors at the Ida Valley Winter Art Show. Photo: Supplied The Ida Valley Winter Art Show has wrapped up another successful year, drawing crowds, celebrating emerging talent, and helping raising funds for the region’s young farmers. Organisers said this year’s show was a “roaring success”, with just the right blend of art, visitors and great food courtesy of the Waipiata Pie Cart team. Held from July 9-12, the show coincided with Matariki, adding to the celebration and showcase of art on display. This year’s event drew close to 450 visitors through its doors, its popularity growing every year. Over $1250 had been raised for the Upper Manuherikia Young Farmers Group. Group president Luke Sinclair said it was great to be involved, adding the group was thankful to have a community event fundraising on their behalf. SuppliedVisitors take in the impressive artwork on display at this year's Ida Valley Winter Art Show. Photo: Supplied Organisers said fundraising for the young farmers was a natural fit for this year’s show, with the theme Next Gen chosen to celebrate emerging art talent alongside the region’s rising farming generation. The show’s $2500 People Choice Award went to Caitlin Shea, the 2025 recipient of the Central Otago Arts Society emerging artist scholarship. Organisers said Shea’s post-Impressionist pieces, layered with hidden detail, wowed visitors and showcased outstanding talent they believe will grace the New Zealand art world for decades to come. Elsewhere in the awards, it was Dunedin local, 21-year-old Milo Breaker Henry who took out the most beautiful award, while knife maker Steve Varga was recognised with the most technical award for his craftsmanship. SuppliedArtist and Alexandra local, Milo Breaker Henry, winner of 'Most Beautiful' award talking to a customer. Photo: Supplied The organising committee said they wanted to “thank wholeheartedly the sponsors, the artists and every individual visitor young and old who came out to see the show and to celebrate the magic of art in our winter wonderland”. Looking ahead, organisers confirmed next year’s event will be run by the Oturehua Hall Association alongside a local group of craftspeople, who have expressed a desire to use the art show model as a fundraiser for their own community. Next year’s show will take a deep dive into local Oturehua arts and crafts, giving art lovers something new and exciting to look forward to.