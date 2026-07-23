The Finery is gearing up to host its third annual Charity Gala, bringing the Central Otago community together for a night of glamour in support of the Dunstan Hospital Foundation and The Finery’s Little Learners Trust. Gala organisers said the event had become something the community had come to look forward to. “After the incredible support we received from the community last year, we felt it was important to keep that momentum going. The event has become something people genuinely look forward to, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to bring people together for a fun night out while making a real difference to local causes.” The Finery’s Little Learners Trust was created after local schools identified a growing need for support. Gala organisers said the goal was to help remove barriers for local children by funding assessments and specialist services that strengthened learning outcomes, supported teachers and gave children the best possible start. The year, the gala’s fundraising will also benefit the Dunstan Hospital Foundation. “Our hospital is a pillar of the Central Otago community, and the services the foundation is working to bring to the region will have a life-changing impact for many local families,” they said. “By supporting both organisations, we’re investing in the wellbeing of our community — from giving children the support they need to thrive, to helping ensure quality healthcare is available close to home.” The impact of the Little Learners Trust is already being felt locally — one parent whose daughter received funded learning assessments through the trust said the support had removed significant pressure from their family. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Little Learners Trust for providing the financial support that made our daughter’s learning assessments possible. We would have done our best to make it happen on our own, but it would have been a real struggle for us. Their support removed that pressure and meant we could focus on getting her the help she needed without delay.” The girl’s parents said for the first time in a long time they felt they could properly help her, and that they, their daughter and her teachers were all on the same learning journey now. This year’s event marks The Finery’s third Charity Gala. For those who haven’t attended one before, the organisers said the atmosphere was relaxed, welcoming and full of energy. “Our events are all about bringing people together,” they said. “It’s a cocktail-style event, so guests can mingle, enjoy canapes and drinks and soak up the atmosphere. Whether you’re coming with friends, colleagues or your partner, it’s a great excuse to get dressed up, have a fantastic night out and know that every ticket sold helps support two incredibly worthwhile local charities.” With a charity auction, canapes and a drink on arrival and live music from the Queenstown Execs Band and DJ Raff, this year’s gala promises to be a glamorous night out with a great cause. The Finery Charity Gala will be held on Saturday, August 1, with tickets available at thefinery.co.nz