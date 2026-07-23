Cromwell’s monthly Kai Connect event brought locals together again this week, dishing up chicken laksa and rockstar potatoes alongside hearty community connection. Facilitated by Cromwell Community House and held every third Wednesday of the month, Kai Connect Cromwell’s goal is to make sure everyone in the community has access to great, delicious kai, shared with meaningful connections in a place with zero judgment, Cromwell Community House programmes facilitator Sandra O’Callaghan said. “Everyone should have access to a place like this, somewhere people can come together, connect and try new things.” She said sessions, especially in winter, focus on low-cost, seasonal produce that still delivers delicious, hearty meals. With the sessions typically receiving 20-25 visitors, this means it is a really nice balance between meeting new people and having plenty of one-on-one time, Ms O’Callaghan said. “Food has always been a way of bringing people together, and it’s such a valuable source of comfort and connection for everyone.” © Allied MediaAttendees line up and tuck into today’s warming menu at Wednesday’s Kai Connect Cromwell. Photo: Carys Trotter Local mum Charlie Oswin, who relocated to New Zealand from England, has been attending four sessions now with her two children, Leila, 4, and Leo, 2. She said the sessions have made a huge difference to her socially and that having access to a community like this has really helped her stay connected. She said her confidence in cooking at home has increased since attending as well. “I have learnt heaps by coming along. Really upped my cooking game and it’s so good for the kids, just being able to mix with so many different people,” she said. She said the sessions had encouraged her children, who can be fussy eaters, to try new foods they now enjoy at home too. A children’s area is on hand, staffed with volunteers so parents can properly sit down and enjoy tea, cake and a meal. Eight-year-old Isla Cust, who’s mother Sarah is one of the lead kitchen co-ordinators, said she loves coming along. “It’s always fun and they have really yummy food,” she said, recalling a recent apple pastry recipe which was a favourite, adding she enjoys chatting with the adults as much as the children at the sessions. © Allied MediaVolunteers serve up chicken laksa and rockstar baked potatoes at this month’s Kai Connect in Cromwell. Photo: Carys Trotter Retiree Heather McDonnell has attended since Kai Connect Cromwell began in January, and has donated fruit and preserves from her own trees. “It’s such a nice feed at the end of watching the cooking or presentations and learning something new,” she said. She said the sessions kept her engaged and connected. There is also a table of Winter Warmers donations open to all, part of Cromwell House’s programme to help keep the community warm this winter, donated by members of the public. Next month’s Kai Connect Cromwell theme is sushi — which should be another fun and yummy day for everyone, Ms O’Callaghan said. Kai Connect Cromwell is held every third Wednesday of the month, 10am-1pm at 31 Ortive St, Cromwell (Scout Den).