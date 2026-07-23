Ranfurly’s sole charge police officer, who died after a medical event on Monday is being remembered as someone people were always genuinely pleased to see.

The Maniototo community is mourning the death of Senior Constable Andrew “Jess” Owens.

Snr Const Owens was remembered as “one of the very best” in a Facebook post by the Ranfurly Volunteer Fire Brigade on Thursday.

“He was a familiar face around the Ranfurly and Naseby brigades, whether he was dropping into the station, working alongside us at incidents, or simply stopping by for a chat. He was always approachable, supportive, and someone we were genuinely pleased to see,” it said.

“He carried himself with professionalism, humility, and kindness, earning the respect of everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“He wasn’t just a police officer to us, he was a valued part of our emergency services family and a true friend to many.

“Our community has lost not only an outstanding police officer, but also a genuinely good man whose dedication to serving others and caring for those around him made a lasting difference.”

In another post Charlie Munro said Snr Const Owens, a loving husband to wife Donna and great family man, would be “deeply missed by all”.

“Anyone who knew or met Jess will know what a great family man, outstanding police officer, mentor and loyal friend he was to so many.”

Otago Lakes Central Area Commander Inspector Paula Enoka offered her condolences on behalf of police.

"Police acknowledge the passing of Senior Constable Andrew ‘Jess’ Owens, who was a serving officer stationed in Ranfurly,” Insp Enoka said in a statement.

“A funeral service will be held in Ranfurly on Tuesday to honour and recognise his life, with a guard of honour taking place following the service.

“We offer our deepest sympathies for Jess's family, loved ones, and his colleagues.

“Police appreciate and thank the Ranfurly community, who have sent kind messages and condolences.”

Funeral services for Snr Const Owens will be held in Ranfurly and Lower Hutt next week.

The first will be at 1pm on Tuesday at the Māniatoto Park Stadium, Ranfurly, with a police honour guard.

The second service will take place in Lower Hutt on Thursday. — Allied Media