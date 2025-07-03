Central Otago Art Society Chairperson Nigel Wilson. Photo: Supplied

Artists with a Central Otago connection, who are in the early stages of their practice, are being offered the chance to apply for a $5000 scholarship.

Central Otago Art Society chairman Nigel Wilson said the society was excited to launch an annual emerging artist scholarship.

Open to visual artists in the first five years of their practice who show commitment, potential and originality, the scholarship would provide $5000 to support their professional development, Mr Wilson said.

"This initiative recognises the vital role the arts play in shaping the region’s identity and aims to nurture early-career creatives by helping them access mentorship, materials, studio space, courses, or exhibition opportunities," he said.

Selection would be based on artistic merit, development potential and contribution to the cultural life of Central Otago.

An artist of any age was eligible as long as they had fewer than five years’ experience in their chosen field of practice.

While entries did not have to depict Central Otago, those that did would have an edge, Mr Wilson said.

Scholarship co-ordinator Katie Robinson said the prize could be used for anything that would help the artists develop — from hiring studio space to paying art school fees to buying materials necessary for their practice.

Mr Wilson said the society’s mission had always been to provide education and exhibitions for artists of the South Island, both emerging and established.

The new initiative was solely for artists with a connection to Central Otago — from Raes Junction to Queensbury to the Maniototo.

The inaugural scholarship recipient would be announced during the opening night of the Blossom Festival exhibition in September.

"This scholarship marks an important investment in the region’s creative future and reinforces the Central Otago Art Society’s dedication to growing a vibrant, thriving arts community."