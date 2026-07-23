KMAN Martial ArtsAfter the win: Student Shane Ellis (left) and his teacher Kman McEvoy (right) with their medals on the podium at the World Taekwondo Championships in South Korea. Photo: Supplied Cromwell and Queenstown martial arts instructor Kman McEvoy (61) proves he practises what he preaches. He has returned home from the 2026 World Taekwon-Do Championships in Gimcheon, South Korea, with a gold meal in sparring and a silver in patterns. Mr McEvoy wasn’t the only local bringing home success from the world stage. Shane Ellis, 64, one of Mr McEvoy’s students also came home multiple wins, picking up two silver medals in sparring and patterns. KMAN Martial ArtsKman McEvoy competes in Patterns at the World Taekwon-Do Championships in South Korea. Photo: Supplied The championships, held from July 10-12, marked a historic first for the sport, bringing together competitors of all ages, belt levels and styles under one unified platform for the first time, with more than 2000 athletes competing. “It was great to compete and win with a fellow student in South Korea, the home and origin of Taekwon-Do,” he said. For Mr McEvoy, stepping on to the mat himself isn’t just about medals, it’s about leading by example. “As an instructor, it is important to practice what you preach to your students for credibility, integrity and to keep yourself fit and young,” he said. “One of the many ways to do this is to compete in championships, which forces you to be in your peak condition for competition.” Mr McEvoy said competing internationally was a regular part of life for his students. KMAN Martial ArtsStudent Shane Ellis (64) competes in Sparring at the World Taekwon-Do Championships in South Korea. Photo: Supplied “My students regularly compete in Taekwon-Do and Judo Championships nationally and internationally to help them get better.” A 6th Dan Black Belt, multiple-time World Champion and Taekwon-Do Hall of Fame inductee, Mr McEvoy owns and heads Kman’s Martial Arts, which runs a range of classes across both Cromwell and Queenstown. For locals in the region, they won’t have to travel far to see world-class martial arts in action. Mr McEvoy is set to host the International Global Taekwon-Do Championships in Cromwell on September 5, at the new Cromwell Memorial Events Centre, Te Puna Mahara, with the event already attracting competitors from around the globe.