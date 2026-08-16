The demand is high and so luckily is the supply. Meridian Energy has issued its July report, which shows the lakes are full both in Waitaki and further south. Meridian Energy chief executive Mike Roan said Meridian was well positioned to help meet record monthly demand thanks to strong renewable generation. “New Zealand experienced record July electricity demand, with daily demand records broken multiple times during the month. The sector and Meridian stood up to the test, with carefully managed hydro storage levels supporting increased renewable generation across Meridian’s portfolio,” he said. The demand continued into August with a record set on August 6 with an average of 7415MW of power being used during the morning peak. That was up from 7247MW on August 5, an increase of 168MW — about the same as the size of Hamilton’s electricity use. “The very cold temperatures across the motu and particularly in the top of the North Island, combined with low wind, meant that while it was particularly tight on the electricity system, the power stayed on for Kiwis,” Transpower’s chief executive James Kilty said in a statement last week. The renewables were busy and there was still plenty of storage in the lakes. In the month to August 10, national hydro storage decreased from 136% to 128% of historical average. South Island storage decreased to 138% of average and North Island storage decreased to 88% of average by last Monday. Meridian’s July monthly total inflows were 162% of historical average. Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of July was 145% of historical average and snow storage in the Waitaki catchment was 105% of average in early August. Water storage in Meridian’s Waiau catchment was 158% of average at the end of July. Meridian said July was warm and wet for the South Island and dry for the North Island. Temperatures and rainfall were above average for the South Island, whereas the North Island had average temperatures and well below average rainfall. National electricity demand in July was a record July level and 1.9% higher than July last year. Excluding New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Ltd (NZAS), demand was 1.5% higher than July last year. The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter average load during July was 581MW, compared with 552MW a year ago, when Meridian and NZAS had agreed a 50MW demand response reduction from March to August 2025.