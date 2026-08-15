Oamaru Steam and Rail came together for a good cause on Saturday.

The organisation ran special night lights trains on Saturday evening to raise money for Camp Quality — a volunteer charitable trust that runs camps for children living with cancer.

Oamaru Steam and Rail secretary Janet Andrew organised the event and said it was a great success.

“In the morning I was like a cat on hot bricks thinking I hope this works, I really want to do good for this group and it [the night] did. It just went crazy.”

She was inspired to make the evening happen after Camp Quality visited the Lions group she attends.

“They came and talked and I thought wow, they do such wonderful work, I’d love to be able to help them and we’ve got the train there, it’s an opportunity to use it to do some fundraising.”

She then rallied a team together to run the train and she sold tickets on the night.

More than 220 people showed up and more than $1000 was raised for the charity.

Mrs Andrew was blown away by all the support of the community.

“People are just so kind and generous.”

She said donations could still be made to Camp Quality through the Harbourside Station.