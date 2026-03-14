Judges at the 2026 Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Award (from left) Kim Pieters and Bridie Lonie celebrate with award-winning artist Miranda Parkes and Forrester Gallery curator Anna McLean at the Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

North Otago art leaders were part of International Women’s Day celebrations at the Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Awards held at Rokowhiria Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum last week.

The Zonta arts awards seeks to raise the status of visual artists and to acknowledge the contributions women make to the greater art discourse.

This year, there were 84 entries in the premier and young generation awards.

Of 47 finalists, 24 artists were selected for the premier award, and 23 were entrants for the young generation award for female artists aged 16-20.

Forrester Gallery curator Anna McLean and Herbertbased artist Kim Pieters were selected judges at the awards along with Dunedin-based arts educator and writer Dr Bridie Lonie.

Miss McLean said the judging was not easy.

‘‘It was really hard to judge because the quality of the artwork was so high.

‘‘Christchurch-based artist Miranda Parkes was awarded first place with her artwork Dreamchaser,’’ she said.

The award is aligned with the values of Zonta International, which exists to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy. This year’s theme was ‘‘Give to Gain’’, a campaign that emphasises the power of reciprocity and support.

Miss McLean said it was great to celebrate women artists but there was more work to be done around pay equity.

‘‘While women now outrank men in the arts world, men are still paid more on average and are better represented in major public art galleries in exhibitions and collections.’’

The art award covered Otautahi (Christchurch) down to the Waimate side of the Waitaki River, Miss McLean said.

‘‘It offers a $4000 prize and a chance to have a solo exhibition the following year,’’ she said.

The art awards exhibition at the Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum is on until April 19.