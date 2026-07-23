SECTIONS
Otago|North Otago
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago

Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident

Oamaru Volunteer Fire Brigade member Brad Mcintosh with his breathing apparatus kit he will use on his self-funded solo entry into the Garda Lift on Fire firefighting challenge in Italy. Event organisers say the route will cover 500 linear metres, with a total height difference of 150 metres and an average gradient of 28%, with peaks of 91%. Photo: Jules Chin
Oamaru Volunteer Fire Brigade member Brad Mcintosh with his breathing apparatus kit he will use on his self-funded solo entry into the Garda Lift on Fire firefighting challenge in Italy. Event organisers say the route will cover 500 linear metres, with a total height difference of 150 metres and an average gradient of 28%, with peaks of 91%. Photo: Jules Chin
Oamaru Volunteer Fire Brigade member Brad Mcintosh with his breathing apparatus kit he will use on his self-funded solo entry into the Garda Lift on Fire firefighting challenge in Italy. Event organisers say the route will cover 500 linear metres, with a total height difference of 150 metres and an average gradient of 28%, with peaks of 91%. Photo: Jules Chin
Jules Chin
Thursday, July 23, 2026
Updated, Friday, July 24, 2026
Otago|North Otago
Latest News
1
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved

2
DunedinJuly 24

Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police

3
NationalJuly 24

Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban

4
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 24

First of its kind historical teaching space demolished

5
GolfJuly 24

Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends