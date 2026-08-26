A North Otago rugby pioneer was the man who died when his car went off Holmes Wharf in Oamaru on Tuesday night. Sammy Talanoa, who was 69, was pulled from the water by emergency services and onlookers. CPR was performed but he could not be revived. Mr Talanoa was one of the first Pacific Island players to play for North Otago in the 1980-90s. He played as a lock and was part of a plucky North Otago team which played an All Black-laden Auckland side in a Ranfurly Shield challenge in Oamaru in 1993. North Otago famously led early in the match 5-0 but was eventually beaten 139-5. He played 36 games for North Otago, finishing at the end of the 1993 season. He was closely aligned with the Excelsior club and coached the senior team for a period after a long period of playing. His son Chris, a back, later played for North Otago. He was still aligned with the Excelsior club and was there most Saturdays watching and encouraging the team play. Mr Talanoa was a valued member of the Tongan community in Oamaru and helped out new arrivals to the town. Former North Otago players and members of the Tongan community in the town have acknowledged the loss. Former halfback Kilifi Fangupo posted “RIP Uncle Sammy” while Sione Halalele said “Ofa atu, Uncle Sam. You will be missed.” A rāhui has been placed over Oamaru Harbour following the death of Mr Talanoa. Representatives of Te Rūnanga o Moeraki gathered with whānau and friends on Wednesday to place the rāhui following a blessing. Emergency services, including dive teams, police, fire and ambulance crews, were sent to the wharf following reports a vehicle had gone into the water about 5.30pm on Tuesday.¶ A guard was put in place overnight following the incident and the Serious Crash Unit and other specialist teams conducted a scene examination on Wednesday. The rāhui, which prohibits fishing and gathering shellfish, remains in place until midnight Friday and also covers Makotukutuku (Cape Wanbrow) and the town’s coastline. Te Rūnanga o Moeraki extended its “heartfelt condolences” to the family and friends of the valued member of Oamaru’s Tongan community at this “difficult time”. Police are separately appealing for witnesses after the crash. “Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash,” the spokesperson said. Information could be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260825/4540. - additional reporting by Charley Kai-John