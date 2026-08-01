Valley Views Glamping is “one of a kind” according to Tripadvisor. The Waitaki Valley accommodation was named the No 2 “one of a kind” hotel stay globally in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. This is the second year in a row Valley Views Glamping has been ranked in the top 10 after being ranked eighth in 2025. The award is based on consistently high reviews and ratings from travellers worldwide over a 12-month period. Valley Views Glamping co-founder Amber Tyrrell said ithey were “honoured to be recognised as one of the world’s leading unique places to stay”. “To be ranked in the top 1% globally, and named a ‘one-of-a-kind’ stay, is something we never anticipated when we first started Valley Views. “What makes this particularly meaningful is that it reflects guest reviews and experiences. “As a small, family-run off-grid retreat in the Waitaki Valley, it is incredibly rewarding to see people from around the world connect with what we have created here.”