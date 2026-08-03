A council employee falling over and injuring themselves while removing a goat from a public park was among the health and safety incidents identified in a report brought before Waitaki district councillors on Monday.

Performance, audit and risk committee independent chairman Simon Neale said it was the first such goat incident he could recall discussed at a meeting and it “brings up a lot of questions”.

But these were perhaps not queries for the committee’s hearing, he said.

The incident, which was listed as a “biological exposure” risk, involved animal contact and injury according to the report drafted by officials.

No further details of the goat incident were discussed on Monday.

The other “biological exposure” risk was “fresh blood spatter” which was found at the council building’s entrance, “creating possible exposure to blood-borne pathogens”.

Elected representatives were told the cause of the blood splatter could not be determined as there were no cameras pointed at the spot in question but it was suggested it could have been a bird flying into the pillar or from a fight on the weekend.

The incidents were among 22 captured in the council’s health and safety report for the latest quarter, from April to June.

The “most serious” event in the report was a fluoride dosing system failure at the Water Treatment Plant involving the council’s maintenance contractor which resulted in exposure to hazardous substances.

During the incident, hydrofluorosilicic acid — used for fluoridating drinking water — was sprayed beyond a containment area and operators had to enter the affected building onsite to contain the issue.

A WorkSafe inspector visited the site at the end of June following the incident, was “satisfied with the immediate controls implemented” and requested a copy of the final incident report, including any follow-up actions.

The Oamaru Mail has asked to see a copy of the report once it is ready.

A mobility-frame user was caught by a fast-closing lift door during another recorded incident.

Councillor Dan Lewis, a former lift engineer, said there were “protection devices in place, usually door edge sensors, so that shouldn’t happen”.

The issue should therefore be raised with maintenance, he said.

A cyclist struck a wire barrier on Beach Rd during another incident and an ambulance had to be called.

Warning signs were put up afterwards.

Other incidents included a child being pushed into the pool at the Aquatic Centre and a basketball hitting a child at a council venue.

Occupational violence and aggression were the most common incidents reported by council staff, including hostile comments, verbal abuse, intimidation and threatening behaviour from the public.

There was also a report of abuse directed at a referee and an object apparently being thrown at a council vehicle.