Oamaru Steam and Rail’s heritage train was back up and running on Sunday after a section of its line was closed due to flooding damage. The society’s general manager, Harry Andrew, said they had been “cleared to run” last weekend by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), the rail safety regulator. A section of Waterfront Rd was reduced to a single lane and the rail line closed after concerns were raised about the stability of the clay embankment and an increased slip risk near the road following heavy rains a fortnight ago. Waitaki District Council recovery manager Elliot Ball said on Tuesday the council worked with the society and NZTA to “ensure safety” along Waterfront Rd and contractors were removing silt along the side of the railway this week. Mr Andrew said: “Public safety is always paramount to our operation.” The general manager was in regular contact with NZTA, updating their representative, and an inspection of the track was carried out last Friday by an independent KiwiRail representative. Along with inspections of the track following the floods, the track was inspected before any running day. “We are a volunteer operation and if we don’t run, after meeting all NZTA safety requirements, there is no income. “We do understand there is a Mayoral Fund but after looking into that possibility, we may not qualify for any financial support or if any, a very small amount.” Mr Andrew stressed they were not “jeopardising” public safety by running the train and they were happy to work in a spirit of “collaboration and consultation” with the council. He was “very appreciative” of the council getting a contractor to clear up remaining debris. “My preferred way forward is to work in consultation with them.” “This problem with the cliffs is not new and it is not going to go away,” Mr Andrew said. “There are ways of preventing slippage.” But Mr Andrew said his suggestions were not being taken on board, despite his 33 years of track experience. “The rail track and rail infrastructure is owned by Oamaru Steam and Rail not the WDC. “We operate … under our licence from the NZTA, who are both ‘our bosses’ and our licensing authority to operate.” Mr Ball said the council “appreciated” the cooperation of the society. In his statement, Mr Ball said: “Following material and silt falling along Waterfront Road, we implemented effective traffic management and engaged independent geotechnical experts to assess the site. “This ensured safety to those using Waterfront Road, keeping the road open. “NZTA, the rail safety regulator, decided to close the rail line until more information could be provided. “Council provided the geotechnical assessment to NZTA, who requested Oamaru Steam and Rail have an independent track safety inspection before resuming operations.” The “primary focus” in recovery was on “ensuring site safety and clearing silt and debris”. Suggestions from Oamaru Steam and Rail would be considered “in the longer term” by council. charley-kai.john@oamarumail.co.nz