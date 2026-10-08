Twenty Waitaki residents have become New Zealanders at a ceremony in Oamaru.

Waitaki Mayor Mel Tavendale and Waitaki District Council councillors presented the new citizens with certificates at the ceremony, held recently at the Oamaru Opera House.

The residents hail from 10 different countries.

Mrs Tavendale said it was a “privilege” to host citizenship ceremonies and to “welcome those who’ve made the decision to make New Zealand their home”.

“Our district is a better place for the lives they build here and the diversity they bring to our communities.”

A waiata was sung during the ceremony and there was a rendition of the national anthem.

After swearing an oath of citizenship, the residents were presented with a native hebe plant.

The new citizens are: Fathima Shifa, Asanka Gamlathge (Sri Lanka), Emre Gamlathge,

Arley Gamlathge (NZ minor), Neeltje de Ridder, Rudolf de Ridder (Netherlands),

Elizabeth Walton, Jason Walton (United Kingdom), Olivia Walton, Naiomi Walton (NZ

minors), Liliu Kauapa, Jack Kauapa (Nauru), Andrew Young (South Africa), Stephanus

Swart (South Africa), Sanet Swart (Rhodesia), Kristina Jardine (Scotland), Paula

Laureano (Uruguay), Ma Cecilia Liwanag Broughton (Philippines), Kristen Jardine

(Scotland) and Janice Rimell (England).