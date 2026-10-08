Summer is right around the corner which can only mean one thing — cricket season. The club season in North Otago begins on Saturday and reporter Nic Duff caught up with the senior teams vying for the Borton Cup.

OAMARU

Oamaru are chasing history this summer.

They are hoping to be the first team to win four titles in a row since Union in 2009-12.

However, there have been some changes among their ranks.

Englishman Alfie Mcmylor returned home, last year’s captain Nick Johnston has taken a step back and wicket-keeper Luke Taylor has moved on to Valley.

Hunter Wardle has taken the reins this year and said the goal has remained the same.

“The overall goal is to win another one, it would be nice to be a part of history.”

However, they were not allowing themselves to think too far ahead.

“We’ll just try and enjoy ourselves and the results will follow.”

Oamaru still possesses a dangerous line-up with a string of Hawke Cup representatives — Wardle and his brother Quinn as well as Lachlan Brookes and Stephan Grobler — all returning.

UNION

Once again, Union are trying to get over the hump.

They have been beaten finalists for the past four season and would love to finally bring the Borton Cup back to King George Park.

It was no secret what they were out to achieve this summer, captain Blake James said.

“Everyone knows the goal is to make the top four and win the comp.”

They definitely have the talent to do it as well.

James, Jeremiah Shields and Alex Wilson all featured for North Otago last summer and will don the Union kit again this go around.

Experienced seamer Brad Fleming is also back for another campaign alongside all-rounder Liam Mavor — both having exceptional numbers with the ball a season ago.

They will also welcome an English overseas bowler who will only add to the fierce Union attack.

ALBION

Albion are hoping to win their first title since 2017 this summer.

After making the semifinals the last two seasons, the club is eager to keep improving on those results.

There are two big changes at the club with star all-rounder Amal Ashok departing and bowler Tom Squire retiring.

Aside from that, “most of the regulars are still kicking about” captain Hayden Creedy said.

Aneesh Bose, Jacob Davies and Sabareesh Ramesh were all key contributors last season and back for another crack at glory.

Overseas opening batter Eric Pyke and Bose’s brother Abi, who shifted down from Auckland, will also bolster the batting card.

Creedy and co were eager to improve on their performances in recent seasons.

“The group is getting pretty sick of losing in a semifinal.

“Everyone is pretty hungry this year to try and make the final and get the job done.”

GLENAVY

There will be no easing into the new season for Glenavy this weekend.

The Rangers will host Albion for the Marshall Smith Memorial Trophy having won it back last season.

“I’m sure the boys will put in a big effort for that,” new captain Harry Murphy said.

“We had an option to play it later in the season but I think the boys were pretty keen, because it’s so close to his anniversary, just to try and tick one of our goals off straight away.”

A handful of new recruits will bolster their already settled squad.

Glenavy were highly motivated to make some history as the only club to have never made a final before, Murphy said.

“Our main goals are just bring the [Marshall Smith] trophy home and make it all the way to the final and try to get a result there.”

COMBINED SCHOOLS

A new look school side will take to the field this season.

St Kevin’s College and Waitaki Boys’ High School have combined forces.

Coach Liam Direen was excited about the group they had put together.

“I think the boys are feeling pretty good about it too.

“We’ve got a group of older ones that have played a bit of First XI cricket for a few years so I think combining them together will certainly help their own cricket.”

The intention was for no player-coaches to be used this season.

Co-captains Harry Mavor and Hamish Fowler offer plenty of skill with both bat and ball.

Year 13 wicket-keeper Ben Gillies will play a big role for the first half of the season while Archie Haywood is another to keep an eye on.

Direen hoped the Combined Schools team could qualify for the semifinals this summer.

VALLEY

Could Valley go from worst to first this summer?

They finished in last place in the Borton Cup last season — despite winning the Dick Hunt T20 title — and have the longest active title drought of nearly two decades.

However, captain Jack Price was encouraged after seeing “numbers like we’ve never seen before — in a good way” this preseason.

Star recruit Luke Taylor will add plenty of runs to the top order having topped the run scorers list two of the last three seasons.

Jacob Fowler has also joined after being a player-coach at St Kevin’s and Jake Matthews returns after missing all last summer with injury.

Price and his team could take confidence from their T20 success last season into the new campaign.

“We had a real good group of lads and we had a good lot of fun, I think that went a long way.”