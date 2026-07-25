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Waitaki District Council ‘regularly monitors’ nitrate levels in water amid concerns

Fresh research\\u00A0by the universities of Otago, Canterbury and Massey has\\u00A0found a small but consistent increase in the risk of preterm births as nitrate concentrations increase \\u2014 even at levels well below the present drinking water standards. Photo: Allied Media files
Fresh research\\u00A0by the universities of Otago, Canterbury and Massey has\\u00A0found a small but consistent increase in the risk of preterm births as nitrate concentrations increase \\u2014 even at levels well below the present drinking water standards. Photo: Allied Media files
Fresh research by the universities of Otago, Canterbury and Massey has found a small but consistent increase in the risk of preterm births as nitrate concentrations increase — even at levels well below the present drinking water standards. Photo: Allied Media files
Charley-Kai John and John Lewis
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Otago|North Otago
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