Waitaki District Council ‘regularly monitors’ nitrate levels in water amid concerns

Nitrate levels in the Waitaki district’s water sources are being regularly tested, council confirms, as new research reveals nitrates in drinking water are associated with an increased risk of premature births. Infrastructure manager Joshua Rendell said the Lower Waitaki scheme recorded higher nitrates than other schemes but had levels “well below” the maximum acceptable value (MAV) in drinking water standards. Waitaki district councillors last month heard the scheme was recording nitrate levels that were about 50% of the MAV, which was described as an “area of concern’’ for council staff due to a potential review of acceptable levels. Responding to queries from the Oamaru Mail this week, Mr Rendell said the council was “working towards an alternate water source for the Lower Waitaki water scheme in the longer term to ensure it [was] able to continue to supply compliant water to its consumers in case nitrate levels were to increase”. “Council regularly monitors its source water for nitrate levels as per the requirements of the Drinking Water Quality Assurance Rules.” Fresh research by the universities of Otago, Canterbury and Massey found a small but consistent increase in the risk of preterm births as nitrate concentrations increased — even at levels well below the present drinking water standards. The research would feed into an upcoming review of New Zealand’s drinking water standards, the Ministry of Health confirmed last week. . The lead author of the new study, University of Canterbury environment health researcher Associate Prof Tim Chambers, said the research analysed 735,831 single baby births between 2008 and 2021, linking gestational age with estimated nitrate concentrations in drinking water at the mother’s usual residence. About one in 15 babies in New Zealand are born preterm — before 37 weeks — which increases the risk of health problems. The present MAV for nitrate-nitrogen in drinking water is 11.3mg per litre — a standard established nationally by Taumata Arowai, based on health advice from Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora. Denmark recently decided to lower its drinking water standard for nitrates to 1.3mg per litre, based on an international expert assessment of increased risk of colorectal cancer. Mr Rendell told elected representatives last month that the Lower Waitaki scheme recording nitrate levels about 50% of the maximum acceptable limit was “of concern” as there was a review of nitrate levels happening and some discussion over reducing the maximum. If the limit was halved, the council would “no longer be able to provide water for drinking” to Lower Waitaki consumers. Most public drinking water supplies in New Zealand have low nitrate concentrations, the majority below 1mg per litre. However, two municipal supplies, Gore and Waimate, were highlighted in Assoc Prof Chambers’ research because they recently breached the existing New Zealand standard for nitrates in drinking water. A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said the MAV for nitrates in New Zealand’s drinking water was ‘‘consistent with international guidelines, including the World Health Organization, the European Union and Australia’’.