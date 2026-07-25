The inaugural Matariki Night Market organised by Waitaki District Youth Council has been hailed as a success. Hundreds attended the event which was created “by youth, for youth” and brought the community together for an evening of “connection, culture and fun”, Waitaki District Council said in a release following the event. The cluster of stars which rises in midwinter is known as Matariki in Te Reo Māori, heralding the start of the new year. The Youth Council formed a dedicated project team of young people aged between 12 and 17 which worked alongside community partners and local organisations to “bring their vision to life” for the market, which was held at the Oamaru Farmer’s Market site at Wansbeck St. “The result was a vibrant community event that attracted hundreds of people and transformed the evening into a lively celebration of food, whānau, connection and reflection,” the council said. Astronomer Damien McNamara gave a talk at the event, explaining how to spot the star cluster. Visitors could also follow a specially designed “star trail” around the market, learning about the significance of each individual star along the way. Alongside food stalls and vans and activity stations, there was an opportunity to hang stars on a net installation, now installed at the Forrester Gallery and Mahika Kai Mahika Toi. The stars were used to remember loved ones who had passed away and the community could also share hopes and aspirations for the future. People can continue attaching stars to the installation. Youth Council members played a “key role” in every aspect of the event, the council said. This included setting up the site, staffing stalls and welcoming visitors. The Youth Council was “so happy” with the turnout and atmosphere on the night, describing the night market as “even better than they had hoped for and one of the best nights of their life”. It is hoped the night market will become a “much-loved fixture on the community calendar for years to come”.