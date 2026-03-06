These homes were built in Christchurch before being trucked down then craned on to steep sections overlooking Lake Whakatipu. Photo: supplied

Amazing what comes off the back of a truck.

Heralding a new type of construction for Queenstown, four adjacent, elevated homes on Angelo Dr - off Frankton Rd, via Middleton Rd - have been trucked down from Christchurch.

The three-bedroom homes - designed by Four Walls Architecture’s Amy Hendry - were built entirely in Christchurch at the same time ground works took place.

They were then trucked to Queenstown and lifted on-site by one of the South Island’s largest cranes.

Generous lake-facing Kwila decks were then added.

Local Colliers sales consultant Richie Heap, who marketed the homes with colleague Poppy Jefferies, says these elevated sections are very difficult to build on, ‘‘and a lot of those sections actually sit around for quite a while’’.

Instead, developer James Clarke Property delivered the homes in just over six months, or half the time of a normal on-site build.

Building off-site, Heap notes, also responds to industry challenges like labour supply, rising costs and seasonal building conditions.

The time saving also represents a cost saving, he adds - all four homes pre-sold for under $1.4 million as holiday homes or investments.

One that’s not been lived in has come back on the market and is being auctioned on March 19.

In written references, owners Richard Ding and Kevin Du praise the sales team and the developer.

‘‘It’s been a very positive experience,’’ Du states.

Six more homes on neighbouring sections are being delivered the same way in coming months, while the developer’s also branching into smaller two-bedroom units.

scoop@scene.co.nz